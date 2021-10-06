Kerala Akshaya AK-518 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 6

Akshaya AK-518 Lottery: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the results of Kerala Akshaya AK-518 Lottery at 3 pm on Wednesday, October 6. The lucky draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Each ticket of Kerala Akshaya AK-518 Lottery is priced at Rs 40. You can check LIVE updates of the results here from 3 pm.

Today’s Guessing Numbers are:

7450 7405 7540 7504

7045 7054 4750 4705

4570 4507 4075 4057

5740 5704 5470 5407

5074 5047 0745 0754

0475 0457 0574 0547

Prizes in the Kerala Akshaya AK-518 Lottery

Individuals who have bought the tickets for the Kerala Akshaya AK-518 lottery can visit the official website of Kerala Lotteries to check whether the luck has favoured them today.

The first prize winner of today’s lucky draw will get the golden chance to take home anamount of Rs 70 lakh. While the second prize winner will receive Rs 5 lakh, the winner of the third spot in the winning list will take home Rs 1 lakh.

The fourth and fifth prize winners of Kerala Akshaya AK-518 lucky draw will win Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000. There are three more monetary awards of Rs 1000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 for individuals who come sixth, seventh, and eighth.

A consolation prize worth Rs 8,000 is given to one lucky winner.

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

COMING UP NEXT

October 7: Karunya Plus KN-389: Frist Prize: Rs 80 lakh

October 8: Nirmal NR-245; First Prize: Rs 70 lakh

