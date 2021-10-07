Kerala Karunya Plus KN-389 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 7

Kerala Lottery’s Karunya Plus KN-389 ticket holders will discover the winners of the lucky draw scheduled for Thursday, October 7. The Government of Kerala Lotteries Department will conduct the lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-389 at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. If you are a participant, you can view the LIVE updates of the results here from 3 pm onwards, once announced by the lottery department.

The first prize winner of Karunya Plus KN-389 lucky draw will win Rs 80 lakh. The second and third prize winners will receive Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh each, from the Kerala lottery department. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prize is worth Rs 5000, Rs 1000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively. The consolation prize of Karunya Plus KN-389 lucky draw will fetch Rs 8,000.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Karunya Plus KN-389 07.10.2021 Lottery is ending with:

004 013 015 021

023 026 053 058

060 073 081 085

106 198 201 329

340 342 346 347

348 354 368 380

398 420 451 483

486 488 502 516

549 575 585 602

646 656 660 661

688 705 734 735

746 761 763 774

776 777 781 783

797 804 819 826

933 945 966 979

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

COMING UP NEXT: October 8: Nirmal NR-245; First Prize: Rs 70 lakh

