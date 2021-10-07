CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#BiggBoss15#Coronavirus#DrugsCase#Lakhimpur
Home » News » India » Kerala Karunya Plus KN-389 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 7
1-MIN READ

Kerala Karunya Plus KN-389 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 7

The first prize winner of Karunya Plus KN-389 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net/)

The first prize winner of Karunya Plus KN-389 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net/)

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s the guessing numbers for Karunya Plus KN-389 lottery. Check LIVE updates here from 3 PM

Kerala Lottery’s Karunya Plus KN-389 ticket holders will discover the winners of the lucky draw scheduled for Thursday, October 7. The Government of Kerala Lotteries Department will conduct the lucky draw for Karunya Plus KN-389 at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. If you are a participant, you can view the LIVE updates of the results here from 3 pm onwards, once announced by the lottery department.

The first prize winner of Karunya Plus KN-389 lucky draw will win Rs 80 lakh. The second and third prize winners will receive Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh each, from the Kerala lottery department. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prize is worth Rs 5000, Rs 1000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively. The consolation prize of Karunya Plus KN-389 lucky draw will fetch Rs 8,000.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Karunya Plus KN-389 07.10.2021 Lottery is ending with:

004     013     015     021

RELATED NEWS

023     026     053     058

060     073     081     085

106     198     201     329

340     342     346     347

348     354     368     380

398     420     451     483

486     488     502     516

549     575     585     602

646     656     660     661

688     705     734     735

746     761     763     774

776     777    781     783

797    804    819      826

933    945    966     979

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

COMING UP NEXT: October 8: Nirmal NR-245; First Prize: Rs 70 lakh

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 07, 2021, 13:07 IST