Home » News » India » Kerala Nirmal NR-245 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 8
1-MIN READ

Kerala Nirmal NR-245 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 8

The first prize winner of Nirmal NR-245 will get Rs 70 lakh. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net/)

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s the guessing numbers for Nirmal NR-245 lottery. Check LIVE updates here from 3 PM

Kerala state lottery department will announce the result for Nirmal NR-245 lucky draw today, October 8 from 3 pm onwards. The lucky draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 70 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 10 lakh.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for 08.10.2021 Lottery is ending with:

1394     1349     1934     1943

1439     1493     3194     3149

3914     3941     3419     3491

9134     9143     9314     9341

9413     9431     4139     4193

4319     4391     4913     4931

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

COMING UP NEXT

  • October 9: Karunya Plus KR-518: Frist Prize: Rs 80 lakh
  • October 11: Win Win W-637; First Prize: Rs 75 lakh
  • October 12: Sthree Sakthi SS-282; First Prize: Rs 75 lakh
  • October 13: Akshaya AK-519; First Prize: Rs 70 lakh

first published:October 08, 2021, 13:39 IST