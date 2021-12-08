Kerala Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Akshaya AK-527 Lottery for December 8; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh!

KERALA AKSHAYA AK 527 LOTTERY RESULT 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala state lottery department will be conducting lucky draw for Akshaya AK-527 today on Wednesday, December 8 at 3 pm. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 70 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 5 lakh. The winners of third prizes will be getting Rs 1 lakh. Also, Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 100 are on the cards for fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth prize winners respectively. The worth of consolation prize is Rs 8,000 which will be awarded to some lucky participants. Each lottery ticket is priced at Rs 30.

Check LIVE Updates of Akshaya AK-527 lottery here from 3 pm, as and when it is declared by the Kerala lottery department.

HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY?

Winners of Akshaya AK-527 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD KERALA LOTTERY PRIZE CLAIM FORMS

PAYEES RECEIPT

https://drive.google.com/file/d/18UGzexXwjBejfmFjJCjN0gSVNjjjfvP2/view

LETTER OF AUTHORISATION OF THE PRIZE WINNER

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VOgY5NiMirj1iqPVgwR3oEvDjZ65GPaW/view

A CERTIFICATE OF THE RECEIVING BANK

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Z2Dto4In73wllDhLYD_YgzBp6IM5u0wJ/view

CERTIFICATE OF THE COLLECTING BANK

http://www.keralalotteries.com/images/documents/collectingbank.pdf

KERALA LOTTERY NEXT BUMPER DRAW: CHRISTMAS XMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER 2022 BR-83

1. The Kerala lottery department will be holding lucky draw for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83 on January 16.

2. The winner of first prize will win Rs 12 crore, while those with lucky ticket of 2nd prize will win Rs 50 lakh.

3. The third and fourth prize winners will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively.

4. So why are you waiting for. Here’s a chance for you to become crorepati by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 300.

5. The lottery department has printed 24 lakh tickets for Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83 lucky draw.

COMING UP NEXT

December 9: Karunya Plus KN-398: First Prize: Rs 80 lakh

December 10: Nirmal NR-254: First Prize: Rs 70 lakh

December 11: Karunya KR-527: First Prize: Rs 80 lakh

