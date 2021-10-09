Kerala Karunya KR-518 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 9

Kerala state lottery department will announce the result for Karunya KR-518 lucky draw today, October 9 from 3 pm onwards. The lucky draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 80 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 5 lakh. You can check LIVE updates of the luck draw here from 3 pm.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Karunya KR-518 09.10.2021 Lottery is ending with:

002 003 009 014

045 048 056 060

100 127 128 172

175 217 251 253

297 308 326 386

391 417 427 432

435 440 445 452

496 513 514 531

536 544 553 581

590 661 681 684

692 712 719 729

734 740 757 761

781 802 861 867

896 906 917 931

937 942 945 984

The first prize winner of Karunya KR-518 lucky draw will take home Rs 80 lakh. The second and third prize winners will win Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh each, from the Kerala lottery department. The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize is worth Rs 5000, Rs 2000, Rs 1000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively. The consolation prize of Karunya KR-518 lucky draw will fetch Rs 8,000.

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

COMING UP NEXT

October 11: Win Win W-637; First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

October 12: Sthree Sakthi SS-282; First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

October 13: Akshaya AK-519; First Prize: Rs 70 lakh

