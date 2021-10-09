CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Kerala Karunya KR-518 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 9
1-MIN READ

Kerala Karunya KR-518 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 9

The first prize winner of Karunya KR-518 will get Rs 80 lakh. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net/)

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today: Here’s the guessing numbers for Karunya KR-518 lottery. Check LIVE updates here from 3 PM

Kerala state lottery department will announce the result for Karunya KR-518 lucky draw today, October 9 from 3 pm onwards. The lucky draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Winner of the first prize will be getting Rs 80 lakh, while the one with lucky ticket for second prize will get Rs 5 lakh. You can check LIVE updates of the luck draw here from 3 pm.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Karunya KR-518 09.10.2021 Lottery is ending with:

002     003     009      014

045     048     056      060

100     127     128      172

175     217     251      253

297     308     326      386

391     417     427      432

435     440     445     452

496    513     514      531

536     544     553     581

590     661     681     684

692     712     719     729

734     740     757     761

781     802     861     867

896     906     917     931

937     942     945     984

The first prize winner of Karunya KR-518 lucky draw will take home Rs 80 lakh. The second and third prize winners will win Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh each, from the Kerala lottery department. The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize is worth Rs 5000, Rs 2000, Rs 1000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively. The consolation prize of Karunya KR-518 lucky draw will fetch Rs 8,000.

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

COMING UP NEXT

October 11: Win Win W-637; First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

October 12: Sthree Sakthi SS-282; First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

October 13: Akshaya AK-519; First Prize: Rs 70 lakh

first published:October 09, 2021, 13:12 IST