Kerala Lottery Weekly Result: Win-Win W-590 Lottery Results to be Announced at 3 pm at keralalotteryresult.net

The result of Kerala Weekly Lottery Win-Win W-590 will be declared on the official Kerala Lottery website, keralalotteryresult.net. Those people who have purchased the ticket for Kerala Weekly Lottery Win-Win W-590 can check the result on the website at 3pm. The draw for the Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-590 will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, November 16.

There are a total of eight prizes that one can win if you have purchased the Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-590 ticket. The first prize winner will take home a whopping sum of Rs 70 Lakh. Take a look at all the prizes of Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-590:

Second Prize Winner - Rs 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winner - Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth Prize Winner - Rs 5000

Fifth Prize Winner - Rs 1000

Sixth Prize Winner - Rs 500

Seventh Prize Winner - Rs 100

Consolation Prize Winner - Rs 8000

If you have purchased the Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-590 ticket, then follow these steps to check the result:

Step 1: Open browser of choice and log on to keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: On the homepage look for an option that reads ‘Kerala Lottery Result 16.11.2020 Win-Win W-590’ and click on it.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, comprising of the result.

Step 4: From the list of lottery ticket numbers mentioned, check if your ticket number matches the winning ones. In case it does, then you have won an amount.

This lottery takes place on every Monday. There are six other types of lottery that are held on the remaining days of the week. The other weekly lotteries include Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries.

The price of one ticket of Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-590 is Rs 40. The prizes winners of the Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-590 have to get their verification done in Taluk Lottery Offices. At present, there are one office each in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District.

If you are a prize winner in the Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-590, then you must ensure that you are aware of the following

1. Ensure that the prize money is claimed within 30 days of the result.

2. Produce the winning ticket and a valid identity proof need to be produced at the state office.

3. The winner will only be allowed to take home the winning amount only after completion of the verification process.

4. The winning amount will be subject to tax deduction as per the rules and regulations of the state government.