Kerala Lottery Weekly Results for Akshaya AK 459 at 3pm at keralalotteries.com, First Winner to Get Rs 70 Lakh

Akshaya AK 459 Kerala Lottery Results | The result for the weekly lottery draw Akshaya AK 459 will be declared by the Kerala State Lottery Department at around 3pm on Wednesday, August 19. Akshaya AK weekly lottery is one of the seven different lottery prizes announced by the State Lottery Department in Kerala. The result for Akshaya AK 459 will be drawn at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, after which it will be published on the official website. All those who have purchased the tickets for Akshaya AK 459 Lottery can check the winner list at keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Akshaya AK 459 Lottery Results: Here’s how to check it

Step 1: To check the lottery results for Akshaya AK 459, visit the official website at www.keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on tab that reads ‘Lottery Results’

Step 3: Among all the results, click on the ‘View’ icon before Akshaya AK 459 lottery result

Step 4: The entire PDF list for Akshaya AK 459 result PDF will open on screen

The first prize for the winner of the Akshaya AK 459 Kerala Lottery Results is fixed Rs 70 lakh, while the second prize will take home Rs 5 lakh, followed by the cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each for all the winners at the third spot. Buying a single ticket for the lottery costs Rs 40, while one can purchase the entire ticket booklet at Rs 750.

The winners who have earned prize money above Rs 5,000 will have to verify their winning numbers at the Lottery office and surrender the tickets within 30 days to claim the prize money. For winners earning prize money which is less than Rs 5000 can claim their money at any lottery shop in the state.