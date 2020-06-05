Kerala Lottery Win Win W-557 Results Announced at www.keralalotteries.com; How to Check

Kerala Lottery Win Win W-557 Results | The Kerala Lottery State Department has announced the winners of the daily lucky draw on Friday. All those who have purchased the ticket can check the complete list of winners on the official website.

The first prize of the Kerala Lottery Win Win W-557 is worth Rs 75 lakh, while the second and third prizes are Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

The lottery was earlier scheduled to be drawn on March 23 and was resumed months after due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown. The pending draws will now be announced till June 26.

The live results of Win Win W-557 were announced at 3 pm. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while interested participants can buy an entire book for Rs 750.

Kerala Win Win W-557 Lottery Results: Steps to check it

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala state lottery at keralalotteries.com



Step 2: Click on ‘Lottery Results’ tab



Step 3: Select the ‘View’ icon before Win Win W-557 lottery



Step 4: The Win Win W-557 result PDF will open



Step 5: Download the result and keep it safe for future reference

Kerala Win Win W-557 Lottery Results: List of Winners



First Prize (Rs 75 lakh): WU 225896



Second Prize (Rs 5 lakh): WP 186835



Third Prize (Rs 1 lakh each): WN 219225, WO 147514, WP 715265, WR 884319, WS 601080, WT 416509, WU 268129, WV 535169, WW 449125, WX 721245, WY 138680, WZ 276415

The lottery winners will have to send their tickets within 30 days after verifying their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.