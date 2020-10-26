Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-587 Result to be Declared at 3 PM, Check keralalotteryresult.net for More Details

The Kerala Win-Win lottery draw is held on every Monday. The Kerala lottery result of Win-Win lottery for October 26 will be published on the official website of the department, keralalotteryresult.net. The draw of the Win-Win lottery will take place at 3 PM IST at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Those who have purchased the tickets for Kerala Win-Win W-587 lottery can check the results on the official website by following these steps:

Step 1: Log on to keralalotteryresult.net from your preferred browser

Step 2: An option that reads ‘Kerala Lottery Result 26.10.2020 Win-Win W-587' will be present on the homepage, click on it

Step 3: A new page comprising of the result will open in a new tab

Step 4: Take a look at the ticket numbers mentioned. If your ticket number matches with the ones mentioned on the page, you have won the lottery

In case your ticket number matches with the one that has been mentioned on the site, then you will have to take care of the following factors:

1. Make sure you claim the prize within 30 days of the result declaration.

2. You will have to produce the ticket as well as a valid identity proof at the state lottery office.

3. The winner will only be permitted to take home the winning amount Post verification process.

4. The winning amount will be subject to tax deduction as per the rules and regulations of the state government.

Each ticket of the Kerala Lottery is priced at Rs 40. Those who have bought the tickets for Kerala Lottery Result 26.10.2020 Win-Win W-587 are eligible for getting the prizes. The first prize winner will get Rs 70 lakh, followed by the second and third winners who get a sum of Rs five lakh and Rs one lakh each. After this, there are fourth, fifth and sixth prizes which are at Rs 5000, Rs 1000 and Rs 500. The seventh prize of the lottery is Rs 100. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000.