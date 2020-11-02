Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-588 Result to be Declared at 3 PM, More Details at keralalotteryresult.net

The draw for Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-588 will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, November 2. Once the draw for Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-588 is done at 3 PM, the results will be declared on the official Kerala Lottery website, keralalotteryresult.net.

Kerala Lottery Win-Win takes place on every Monday. There are six other types of lottery that are held on the remaining days of the week. Have a look at the other types of lottery that include, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries

Those who win the Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-588 are eligible to get prizes. There is a fixed sum of money that one wins on if their ticket number matches the one that has come out in the draw. For instance, people who will be winning Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-588 will receive the following prize from the Kerala State Department:

First Prize Winner - Rs 70 Lakh

Second Prize Winner - Rs 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winner - Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth Prize Winner - Rs 5000

Fifth Prize Winner - Rs 1000

Sixth Prize Winner - Rs 500

Seventh Prize Winner - Rs 100

Consolation Prize Winner - Rs 8000

Those who have won the Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-588, must follow these steps:

Step 1: Open browser of choice and log on to keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Look for an option that reads ‘Kerala Lottery Result 02.11.2020 Win-Win W-588’ on the main homepage and click on it

Step 3: A new page comprising of the result will open

Step 4: Compare the ticket numbers mentioned with yours. In case, ticket number matches with the ones mentioned on the page, you have won one of the prizes of Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-588

If you are a prize winner in the Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-588, then you must ensure that you are aware of the following:

1. Ensure that the prize money is claimed within 30 days of the result

2. The winning ticket and a valid identity proof will have to be produced at the state office.

3. The winner will only be allowed to take home the winning amount Post verification process.

4. The winning amount will be subject to tax deduction as per the rules and regulations of the state government.

It is worth mentioning that each lottery ticket is priced at Rs 40. As of now, there are three Taluk Lottery Offices that are functional. There is one office each in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District.