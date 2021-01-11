Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-598: First Prize Winner to Get Rs 70 Lakh, More Details on Official Website

The Kerala Lottery draw for Win-Win W-598 will take place on Monday, January 11. Once this is done, the results of the Kerala lottery Win-Win W-598will be released on the official Kerala Lottery website atkeralalotteryresult.net.

The draw of the Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-598 will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram and the result will be out by 3 PM IST. The people who have win the prize in Kerala Win-Win W-598Lottery must ensure that they visit any of the three Kerala State Lottery offices across the states to claim the winning amount. The offices are based in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District.

Each ticket issued by the Kerala Lottery Department is priced Rs 40. One can also purchase the entire booklet at just Rs 750.The person who wins the first prize of Kerala Win-Win W-598lottery gets to take home a whopping sum of Rs 70 Lakh.

If you have purchased the ticket for Kerala Lottery Win-Win W-598, follow these steps to check the result:

Step 1: On any internet browser search forkeralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: On homepage, there will be an option that reads 'Kerala Lottery Result 11.01.2021 Win-Win W-598’

Step 3: Click on that option

Step 4: On a new page, the result will open

There are a variety of prizes that you can win in case you miss out on the first prize. Here is a look at the rest of the prizes:

Second Prize - Rs 5 Lakh

Third Prize - Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth Prize - Rs 5000

Fifth Prize - Rs 1000

Sixth Prize - Rs 500

Seventh Prize - Rs 100

Consolation Prize - Rs 8000

1. Visit any of the department offices within 30 days of winning the prize to claim the amount.2. Carry the winning ticket and valid ID proof to the office.3. Once verified, you will receive the money.4. In case prize money is taxable, then the tax amount will be deducted at the source.