Kerala Lottery WinWin W-553 Results Announced, Know Who Won Rs 65 Lakh
In WinWin W-553 lottery, ticket number WN 684973 won the first prize of Rs 65 lakh, while ticket number WN 292990 bagged the second prize of Rs 10 lakh.
Image for representation.
Kerala lottery WinWin W-553 result was declared on February 24 at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize of the Kerala WinWin W 553 lottery fetches Rs 65 lakh, while the second prize is worth Rs 10 lakh. Third and consolation prizes are of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 8,000 respectively.
Ticket number WJ 508139 got the first prize in WinWin W552 lottery, while ticket number WB 158284 secured the second prize. The result of WinWin W 552 lottery was announced on February 17.
The price of single ticket of WinWin W 553 lottery is Rs 40 and the entire ticket book can be purchased at Rs 750.
Those who have won the first, second, third and consolation prize will have to furnish their lottery ticket along with a government ID proof at any bank or government lottery office to get the winning amount.
On the other hand, for amount less than Rs 5000 one can easily get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.
The Kerala government in 1967 started the Kerala State lottery after banning all private lotteries.
Kerala State lottery currently holds seven weekly lotteries and it conducts four bumper lotteries – Christmas, Onam, Vishu, and Pooja/Dussehra. Apart from this, two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper, are held every year.
