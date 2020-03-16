Kerala Lottery WinWin W-556 Results Announced at keralalotteries.com

WinWin W-556 Kerala Lottery Results | The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the result for WinWin W-556 on Monday, March 16, 2020. The WinWin W-556 Kerala Lottery Results were drawn at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. The complete list of winners can be checked on the official website at www.keralalotteries.com.

The first prize for WinWin W-556 Lottery for March 16 is Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize is worth Rs 5 lakh. The third prize of Rs 1 lakh each will be awarded to 12 lottery winners.

Steps to check it

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala state lottery at www.keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on ‘Lottery Results’ tab

Step 3: Select the ‘View’ icon before WinWin W-556 lottery

Step 4: The WinWin W-556 result PDF will open

Step 5: Download the result and keep it safe for future reference

List of Winners

First Prize (Rs 75 lakh): WD 864122

Second Prize (Rs 5 lakh): WG 872603

Third Prize (Rs 1 lakh each): WA 802522, WB 154894, WC 496586, WD 316497, WE 365573, WF 404349, WG 284790, WH 128508, WJ 439997, WK 242018, WL 742664, WM 494198

All the lottery winners will have to verify their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala government Gazette and surrender their tickets within 30 days.

