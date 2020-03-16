Take the pledge to vote

Kerala Lottery WinWin W-556 Results Announced at keralalotteries.com

The first prize for WinWin W-556 Lottery for March 16 is Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize is worth Rs 5 lakh. The third prize of Rs 1 lakh each will be awarded to 12 lottery winners.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 16, 2020, 4:50 PM IST
Kerala Lottery WinWin W-556 Results Announced at keralalotteries.com
Image of representation. (Reuters)

WinWin W-556 Kerala Lottery Results | The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the result for WinWin W-556 on Monday, March 16, 2020. The WinWin W-556 Kerala Lottery Results were drawn at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. The complete list of winners can be checked on the official website at www.keralalotteries.com.

The first prize for WinWin W-556 Lottery for March 16 is Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize is worth Rs 5 lakh. The third prize of Rs 1 lakh each will be awarded to 12 lottery winners.

Steps to check it

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala state lottery at www.keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on ‘Lottery Results’ tab

Step 3: Select the ‘View’ icon before WinWin W-556 lottery

Step 4: The WinWin W-556 result PDF will open

Step 5: Download the result and keep it safe for future reference

List of Winners

First Prize (Rs 75 lakh): WD 864122

Second Prize (Rs 5 lakh): WG 872603

Third Prize (Rs 1 lakh each): WA 802522, WB 154894, WC 496586, WD 316497, WE 365573, WF 404349, WG 284790, WH 128508, WJ 439997, WK 242018, WL 742664, WM 494198

All the lottery winners will have to verify their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala government Gazette and surrender their tickets within 30 days.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
