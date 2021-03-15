Kerala Lottery: Winwin W-607 Lottery Result to be Declared at 3pm, Winner to Bag Rs 75 lakh

The Kerala state lottery department will declare the results for Winwin W-607 lottery on Monday March 15 at 3 PM. Those who have purchased the ticket can check the result at the department’s official website, www.keralalotteryresult.net. The first prize winner of this lottery will get to take home Rs 75 lakh. The lucky winners of the lottery are determined by a draw of ticket numbers at Gorky Bhavan in Trivandrum, Kerala. There are many other prizes that the buyers of Winwin W-607 lottery can win, these include:

Second prize: Rs 10 Lakh

Third prize: Rs 5,000

Fourth prize: Rs 2,000

Fifth prize: Rs 1,000

Sixth prize: Rs 500

Seventh prize: Rs 200

Eighth prize: Rs 100

Consolation prize: Rs 8,000

If you manage to win any of the prizes, then make sure you report to any of the Kerala State Lottery Department offices within 30 days from March 15. At present, there are three offices in the state; one each in Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikode District.

While making the trip to the lottery office make sure that you are carrying your winning lottery ticket and a valid photo ID proof. This is essential for verification purposes.

In case you have not won a prize in the March 15 lottery, then don’t get disheartened as you can try your luck in other daily lotteries by the department. The daily lotteries of Kerala State Lottery Department include, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami. Apart from these, the department also organises bumper lotteries on the occasions of Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Dussehra.

To check the result of Winwin W-607 lottery, follow these steps

Step 1: Go to www.keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Find Kerala Lottery Result 15.03.2021 Winwin W-607 on the homepage and click on it

Step 3: The result will open on a new page. Match your ticket number with the winning numbers.