1-min read

Kerala Madarsa Result 2019: SKIMVB Announces Kerala Madarsa Result at results.samastha; Direct Link Here

The downloaded Kerala Madarsa Result 2019 is provisional in nature; candidates are required to collect their original mark sheets and passing certificates from their respective colleges or institutes.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 20, 2019, 5:47 PM IST
Kerala Madarsa Result 2019: SKIMVB Announces Kerala Madarsa Result at results.samastha; Direct Link Here
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
Kerala Madarsa Result 2019| The Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board has declared the Kerala Smastha Result 2019, Kerala Madarsa Result 2019, SKIMVB Madarsa Result 2019 today on its official website results.samastha.info http://results.samastha.info/. The Kerala Smastha Result 2019, Kerala Madarsa Result 2019, SKIMVB Madarsa Result 2019, SKIMVBPE Madarsa Result 2019 can be downloaded from the active URL present at the exam conducting authority Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board’s webpage by entering the required details. The Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board has hosted a direct link for downloading Kerala Smastha Result 2019, Kerala Madarsa Result 2019 and scorecard.

Kerala Madarsa Result 2019: Steps to check your SKIMVB Madarsa Result, SKIMVBPE Madarsa Result score

Step 1- Visit the official website of Samastha - samastha.info
Step 2- Click on the Kerala Madarsa Result 2019 link
Step 3- On the new window, select your school type
Step 4-Enter semester/year of class and Madrasa Registeration Number
Step 5- Submit the details
Step 6- Your Kerala Madarsa Result 2019, SKIMVB Madarsa Result 2019, SKIMVBPE Madarsa Result 2019 will be displayed
Step 7- Download and take a print out for future reference

The downloaded Kerala Madarsa Result 2019 is provisional in nature; candidates are required to collect their original mark sheets and passing certificates from their respective colleges or institutes.






