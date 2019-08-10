Floods LIVE Updates: Fadnavis Reviews Situation in Rain Ravaged Kolhapur, Kochi Airport Begins Op

Floods LIVE Updates: Rescue teams reached Kavalappara in Kerala's Malappuram on Saturday where more than 30 people are feared missing after a landslide in the area on Thursday. However, an official said that rescue operations were being hampered due to bad weather.
The Indian Coast Guard has mobilised 53 disaster response teams for rescue operations in the flood-devastated districts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala. Claiming that it has evacuated more than 2,200 stranded citizen, the ICG posted pictures of its relief operation in Sangli, Kolhapur and Ulga on Twitter. Meanwhile, orange alert has been issued for Satara, Kolhapur, Pune, Sindhudurg and Raigad.
Aug 10, 2019 2:27 pm (IST)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reaches flood-hit Kolhapur to take stock of the situation.
Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis visited flood-affected Kolhapur and Sangli today, to review the situation. pic.twitter.com/Rwf3yE2E1N
Water from overflowing Tunga river enters residential areas in Vidya Nagar in Shivamogga district. The fire department is engaged in the evacuation of people from the area.
Karnataka: Water from overflowing Tunga river enters residential areas in Vidya Nagar in Shivamogga district. Fire Department engaged in the evacuation of people from the area. pic.twitter.com/JOWM8fO3WU
Additional Navy Teams to Arrive in Maharashtra | Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has said, additional 15 teams of Indian Navy from Visakhapatnam is to reach Kolhapur by this afternoon to assist rescue efforts.
Helpline Numbers in Kerala | A 24-hour control room has been opened by the Kerala chief minister's office to coordinate rescue and rescue operations. You can contact the Control Room on 0471-251 7500 and 0471-232 2056.
രക്ഷാ ദുരിതാശ്വാസ പ്രവര്ത്തനങ്ങള് ഏകോപിപ്പിക്കുന്നതിനായി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ ഓഫീസില് 24 മണിക്കൂറും പ്രവര്ത്തിക്കുന്ന കണ്ട്രോള് റൂം തുറന്നു. 0471-251 7500, 0471-232 2056 എന്നീ നമ്പറുകളില് കണ്ട്രോള് റൂമുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെടാം. pic.twitter.com/skEEGVhjL2
Death Toll Reaches 47 in Kerala | Death toll in Kerala rises to 47 as heavy rains and floods continue to wreak havoc in the state. Incessant rainfall in Wayanad causes landslide at Puthumala village in Meppadi Panchayat. National Disaster Response Force, Fire and Rescue Department and Forest Department officials engaged in search and rescue operation.
#Kerala: Incessant rainfall in Wayanad causes landslide at Puthumala village in Meppadi Panchayat; National Disaster Response Force, Fire and Rescue Department and Forest Department officials engaged in search and rescue operation. pic.twitter.com/oouHhnwGaU
Heaviest Rainfall in 45 Years, Says Yediyurappa | Terming it the heaviest rainfall in 45 years in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said the a loss to the tune of Rs 6000 crores has been estimated till now. At least 16 of the 30 districts are suffering due to the floods, which has been caused due to discharge of water from dams in Maharashtra.
Aug 10, 2019 12:51 pm (IST)
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa says, at least 24 people have lost their lives, 1,024 villages are severely affected due to floods. 20 NDRF teams, 10 Army teams, 5 Navy teams and 2 SDRF teams are engaged in rescue operations. The chief minister also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to be given to the next of kin of the deceased.
Karnataka CM, BS Yediyurappa: 24 people have lost their lives,1024 villages are severely affected, due to floods. 20 NDRF teams,10 Army teams,5 Navy teams&2 SDRF teams engaged in rescue operations. Compensation of Rs 5 lakh to be given to the next of kin of the deceased. pic.twitter.com/IV9rWXoddm
Building Collapse in Nadiad Kills 4 | Four persons, including a one-year-old girl, were killed, and five others injured when a three-storey building collapsed in Nadiad town of Gujarat following heavy rains, officials said today. The building, located in Pragati Nagar area of the town in Kheda district, collapsed late Friday night, Kheda Superintendent of Police Divya Mishra said.
Yediyurappa Calls Press Conference | Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who travelled to the ravaged parts of Karnataka yesterday, will hold a press conference regarding the flood situation in the state at 12.30pm today at his home office Krishna.
Aug 10, 2019 10:59 am (IST)
Lakhs Evacuated in Kerala | In 988 relief camps across the state, 1,07,699 persons have been shifted. In the worst affected Wayanad, 24,990 persons are in such camps, they said.
Aug 10, 2019 10:55 am (IST)
At Least 42 Dead in Kerala | As Kerala continues to battle the torrential downpour lashing its shores, death toll has risen to 42 in rain-related incidents, including flooding and landslides, with over one lakh people moved to relief camps, officials said today. Twenty people have been killed in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, and nine have died in Wayanad in rain-related incidents since August 8, officials said quoting reports received till 7am.
Aug 10, 2019 10:44 am (IST)
State Civil Defence QRT (Quick Reaction Team) carried out rescue operations in flood hit Holealur village in Gadag district of Karnataka yesterday.
Rescue efforts continue in Wayanad district of Kerala
Aug 10, 2019 10:13 am (IST)
Water Released in Krishna River | With 5.40 lakh cusecs of water released into Krishna river again, water level rises in Yadagiri district of Karnataka.
Aug 10, 2019 10:12 am (IST)
Flood Fury in Karnataka | In Karnataka, around 12 districts and 60 taluks were hit, of which 8 districts and 25 talukas were severely affected. Of 14 Ghat roads, 11 have been closed. Belgaum, Hubli, Dharwad, Shimoga, Karwar, Mangalore and Madikeri towns affected. Hilly Malnad region is witnessing a rain of the century. Ancient temples at Pattadakal, Nanjanagud and Bhagamandala inundated.
Aug 10, 2019 9:44 am (IST)
Army personnel have rescued a new born baby in flood-hit Wayanad in Kerala.
Aug 10, 2019 9:40 am (IST)
Army, Navy at Work | Indian Army in coordination with Navy and Air Force has stepped up its relief and rescue operation by deploying a total of 123 rescue teams in 16 districts spread across the four affected states. A total of around 6000 persons have been rescued and more than 15000 persons have been evacuated from the flooded areas, provided medical aid and distributed with food packets.
Aug 10, 2019 9:38 am (IST)
Banasura Sagar Dam in Wayyanad to Release Water | Banasura Sagar dam in Wayanad will be opened at 3 pm today and a maximum of 10 cumecs water is being planned to be released. Red alert has been issued in the area. People in down stream areas are being evacuated. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to travel to the district, his Lok Sabha constituency, tomorrow.
Aug 10, 2019 9:18 am (IST)
UAE Urges Citizens to Register With Diplomatic Post | "In a second advisory, the Consulate, based in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram, has urged the UAE citizens visiting Kerala to register with the diplomatic post so that it can keep track of them and ensure their safety and welfare," UAE's official news agency said. The Consulate has asked its nationals to contact its dedicated phone number in case of any emergency.
Aug 10, 2019 9:15 am (IST)
UAE Travel Advisory | The UAE has issued a travel advisory to its citizens who are either in Kerala or intend to visit the state to exercise extreme caution in the light of heavy rains, which have caused damaging floods in many areas and killed 28 people.
Aug 10, 2019 9:09 am (IST)
Kerala's Unending Misery | Rescue teams reach Kavalappara in Malappuram, where more than 30 people are feared missing after a landslide hit the area on August 8. Rescue operations being hampered due to bad weather.
Aug 10, 2019 9:03 am (IST)
Madhya Pradesh | Two gates of Bhadbhada Dam in Bhopal have been opened following heavy rain in the area.
Incessant downpour battered several states on Friday, with landslips and floods throwing normal life out of gear. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan in the next 24 hours, according to a forecast by the India Meteorological Department.
On Friday, rains hammered South India Friday — Kerala being the worst-hit — with reports of 45 deaths over the past three days, as rail and air services were hit and authorities scrambled to rescue people from low-lying and submerged areas.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 28 people have died over the past three days in rain-related incidents in the state, which is again at the receiving end of the nature's fury. At least 40 people are feared trapped under debris in major landslides that took place in Wayanad and Malappuram, he said.
Rail, road and air transport took a hit in the state with several trains being cancelled and the Cochin International Airport shut till August 11 due to waterlogging in almost 60 per cent region of its operational area.
A red alert for rainfall has been issued in nine of the 14 districts in the state and all educational institutions will remain closed.
Over 64,000 people have been shifted to 738 relief camps across the state, officials said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who represents the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat from Kerala, spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the floods and sought aid.
Over 2.85 lakh people have been evacuated due to the devastating floods in western Maharashtra's five districts, including the worst-hit Kolhapur and Sangli, with the death toll reaching 29 on Friday.
The region is being pummeled by rain over the last few days, and major rivers, including the Krishna and Panchaganga, are in spate. A total of 34 rescue teams are working in Kolhapur and 36 in Sangli. These include teams of the NDRF, Navy, Coast Guard and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).
In Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said 12 people have died in rain-related incidents. The floods and rains have left a trail of destruction in vast areas of north, coastal and Malnad districts of the state.
JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda on Friday pressed Modi to declare the floods in Karnataka as a national disaster of severe nature. Gowda said the flood situation in the state has worsened.
Meanwhile, Delhiites experienced a humid day with the maximum temperature settling at 34 degrees Celsius in the national capital on Friday. Relative humidity levels oscillated between 84 per cent and 67 per cent as the national capital received 0.9 mm rains between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.
In Andhra Pradesh, 31 members belonging to the fishing community, including 12 women, who were trapped in the raging Godavari river at Polavaram were rescued by the Navy. Heavy and incessant rains in south and west Odisha earlier this week claimed at least three lives, left two missing and hit over 1.3 lakh people in nine districts, officials said.
The damage caused by the rainfall was known after the flood water receded from the submerged areas on Friday and the situation returned to normal, they said. MeT Department officials said the recent spell of downpour was triggered by a deep depression which has now weakened and moved out of Odisha. However, a fresh bout of rainfall is likely to lash the state after three days due to a cyclonic circulation in the area, they said.