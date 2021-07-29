Kerala: Major Fire Breaks Out at Poultry Feed Manufacturing Unit in Palakkad; 30 Injured

At least 30 people were injured on Thursday evening after a fire broke out at a poultry feed manufacturing unit in Ambalapara region of Palakkad district in Kerala.

Those injured include three fire and rescue officials. People with critical injuries shifted to Kozhikode Medical College

According to the reports, the fire first broke out in the manufacturing unit in the evening. Amid efforts to douse the fire, an oil unit at the factory exploded.

Despite efforts of volunteers and locals to douse the fire, the blaze went out of control.

Later, the Civil defense volunteers along with fire and rescue officials were pressed into action.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here