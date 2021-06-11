Kerala Man Accused of Raping, Holding Live-in Partner in Confinement Caught in Thrissur

Police arrested a man wanted in connection to raping, assaulting a woman in a residential flat in Kochi from a forest area in Thrissur district.

The police wanted the man, 26-year-old Martin Joseph, for physically and sexually assaulting his live-in partner, a 27-year old woman, after locking her up at a flat here for nearly a month.

The man was absconding since a case of rape, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, and threat to life was lodged against him based on the woman’s complaint.

A police team consisting of 40 police personnel had intensified their search for Joseph in the past two days. He was found hiding in an area filled with paddy fields and small huts. About 250 locals joined hands with officials in combing the area.

The police had used drones to help locate him. But, yesterday evening, the police missed him by a small whisker after the accused saw the police coming and ran. The police team chased him through paddy fields and small pathways filled with water.

Officials got leads after interrogating three men, including a friend and relative of Martin.

The two were in a live-in relationship since February-March and stayed in a flat in marine drive Kochi. As per reports, the survivor sustained injuries all over her body.

According to the complaint, Joseph had locked her in a room and threatened against alerting anyone about the assault.

After the case was lodged, another woman came forward and lodged a case against him, accusing Joseph of assault.

