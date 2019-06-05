Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kerala Man Arrested for Trying to Extort Rs 8 Lakh From Woman Using Her Morphed Photos & Videos

According to a complaint lodged by the woman's father,the Kerala man had befriended his daughter on Facebook and started blackmailing her after morphing her pictures.

PTI

Updated:June 5, 2019, 11:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Kerala Man Arrested for Trying to Extort Rs 8 Lakh From Woman Using Her Morphed Photos & Videos
Representative image
Loading...

New Delhi: A 26-year-old man was arrested from Kerala for allegedly blackmailing and trying to extort Rs 8 lakh from a woman using her morphed pictures and videos, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Akhil Ajayan, had sent the woman's morphed pictures and videos to her father and relatives, and threatened to upload them on porn websites, a senior police officer said.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman's father, Ajayan had befriended his daughter on Facebook and started blackmailing her after morphing her pictures, the officer said

"Police analysed the location of the accused person and arrested him from Kollam district in Kerala," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) Anyesh Roy said.

During investigation, it was revealed that Ajayan, who used to work as a manager at a petrol pump, had also befriended other women, including a Brazilian national, through social media, the DCP said.

He had visited Turkey earlier this year to meet the Brazilian woman and had taken 6,000 USD from her, Roy said.

The accused, who his graduation in English from Kollam in Kerala, had planned to settle in Brazil after taking Rs 8 lakh from the complainant's daughter, police said.

Two mobile phones, one laptop, and other devices were seized from his possession, police added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram