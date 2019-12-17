Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Kerala Man Assaulted, His Private Parts Burned on Suspicion of Theft; Dies

Police identified the suspects after a video of them beating Ajeesh surfaced on social media.

PTI

Updated:December 17, 2019, 12:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kerala Man Assaulted, His Private Parts Burned on Suspicion of Theft; Dies
Representative image.(Reuters)

Thiruvananthapuram: A 30-year-old man died of burn injuries to his private body parts after he was severely beaten up allegedly by seven people on suspicion of theft, police said.

The group, including auto-rickshaw drivers, suspected that Ajeesh, a resident of Thiruvallom, had stolen a wallet and a mobile phone of a man sleeping at the Central Bus Stand in Thampanoor area, they said.

The group had beaten up Ajeesh and also suspected to have tortured him, police said.

"He has suffered burns in private body parts and that could have led to his death," they said.

Police identified the suspects after a video of them beating Ajeesh surfaced on social media.

Five of the suspects have been arrested and a search is on for the rest two. Those arrested were produced before a court that remanded them to judicial custody.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram