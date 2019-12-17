Kerala Man Assaulted, His Private Parts Burned on Suspicion of Theft; Dies
Police identified the suspects after a video of them beating Ajeesh surfaced on social media.
Representative image.(Reuters)
Thiruvananthapuram: A 30-year-old man died of burn injuries to his private body parts after he was severely beaten up allegedly by seven people on suspicion of theft, police said.
The group, including auto-rickshaw drivers, suspected that Ajeesh, a resident of Thiruvallom, had stolen a wallet and a mobile phone of a man sleeping at the Central Bus Stand in Thampanoor area, they said.
The group had beaten up Ajeesh and also suspected to have tortured him, police said.
"He has suffered burns in private body parts and that could have led to his death," they said.
Five of the suspects have been arrested and a search is on for the rest two. Those arrested were produced before a court that remanded them to judicial custody.
