A young man was brutally beaten up by the family of his wife in Kerala’s Kottakkal. Abdul Aseeb, a 30-year-old native of Kottakal, was admitted to hospital with injuries sustained in the attack. Aseeb said he was physically abused for not conceding to their demand to divorce his wife.

Aseeb and Fatima Shahima got married four months ago. In a quarrel between the couple, Shahima’s family intervened. A group of three men arrived at the private establishment where Aseeb was working, beat him up and then forcibly took him away in a vehicle, after which he was beaten again.

According to Aseeb, the harassment was due to triple talaq demand to end the relationship. “I was sitting in my office. My wife’s relatives came and attacked me. There were three of them. They had swords, iron rods and other deadly weapons in their hands. Then they forced me into a vehicle, took me home and beat me. More people were there. I was beaten and told to do triple talaq,"said Aseeb.

“Ours is not a love marriage. I do not know what caused the problem. She is with her family now. They threatened me with a knife and told me to leave," said Aseeb, who is in hospital.

The victim sustained injuries to his face and various parts of his body. The bridge of the nose was broken. Aseeb said that he was hit in his genitals as well. He was taken to hospital by police upon information from his friends.

Six people were taken into police custody on Aseeb’s complaint. Majeed, Shafeeq and Jalil, all residents of Chankuvetty in custody, belong to his wife’s family. Kottakkal police said that more people are yet to be arrested in the case.

