Kerala Man Beats Father After Liquor Bottle Goes Missing Ahead of Dry Day, Video Goes Viral

A 29-year-old Kerala man was seen brutally thrashing his father in front of his mother in a viral video, allegedly over a missing bottle of liquor. The man had reportedly saved the bottle for 'dry day'.

Liquor shops in the state were to remain closed on Gandhi Jayanti. The incident, which was caught on camera, took place on October 1. The son, Ratheesh, was seen stripping his father, a man in his fifties or sixties, and knocking him to the ground. The father was repeatedly delivered blows while he lay on the ground, till another person entered and restrained the son. A woman, identified as Ratheesh's mother, is also seen trying to save her husband from him.

Kurathikad police were quoted by The News Minute as saying that the 29-year-old began beating his father on the suspicion that he had taken his bottle of liquor. They further said that he was an alcoholic who often caused problems at home.

The video was first posted on a Facebook page called Green Kerala on October 1, but was later removed. However, it had already gone viral.

The accused is absconding since the incident and his mobile phone is switched off.

A case against Ratheesh has been registered under several sections of the indian penal Code including Sections 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place).

