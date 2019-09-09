Take the pledge to vote

34-year-old Kerala Man Booked for Giving Triple Talaq to Wife Over WhatsApp

B M Ashraf, a native of nearby Kudlu village, was charged under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act based on a complaint lodged by his 29-year-old wife.

PTI

Updated:September 9, 2019, 1:23 PM IST
Network18 Creatives.
Kasaragod (Ker): A 34-year-old non-resident Keralite was booked by police here for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife through WhatsApp.

The FIR was registered against B M Ashraf, a native of nearby Kudlu village, on Sunday night based on a complaint lodged by his 29-year-old wife, hailing from Shiribag, police here said. According to the complaint, the accused, on March 15, had said talaq three times through a voice message sent via WhatsApp, they said.

"The accused was said to be in the Gulf when the incident happened. As per the wife's complaint, the talaq message was sent to her brother's phone having WhatsApp account," a police official told PTI.

The man has been charged under the Section 4 read with Section 3 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage)Act, 2019, he said.

Section 3 makes the pronouncement of talaq by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever void and illegal while Section 4 provides punishment with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and shall also be liable to fine.

Further action would be taken after a comprehensive probe with the support of the cyber cell, the official added. It is considered to be the second such case registered in the state after the Parliament passed the triple talaq bill in July and the President gave his assent to it.

In August, E K Ussam (31) was arrested in Mukkom in Kozhikodefor allegedly giving instant triple talaq to his wife, who had complained that the accused had come home and said talaq three times in front of her parents.

He was arrested following a warrant issued by the Thamarassery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, police had said.

