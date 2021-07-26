In a First, Kerala Man Born Without Both Hands Receives Vaccine Shot on Leg

In a first, a 22-year-old man suffering from congenital amputation received his vaccine shot on his legs in Kerala’s Palakkad district.

Pranav Balasubrahmanyam, a resident of Alathur, was born without both hands, but was “inoculated surpassing the physical hurdles in his fight against novel coronavirus spread.”

At the vaccination center, as he reached upon seeking prior permission from authorities, health workers stood confused on how to vaccinate him. Soon, they received a nod from the Health Department and jabbed on his leg.

The young man reached the vaccination center riding his bicycle.

This is not the first time that Balasubrahmanyam made headlines. On his 21st birthday, he took a selfie with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in 2019 as he handed over a sum of Rs 5,000 to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) from his savings to help the flood victims.

He paid a visit to the relief camps beforehand to learn the life and hardships endured by countless others in the face of nature’s fury.

The self-taught artist, who earlier had dreams of securing the license to drive a car, earns a livelihood through the sale of paintings. He holds a degree in Commerce (B.Com).

Meanwhile, daily Covid-19 cases have spiraled up after a brief lull. The state recorded 17,466 new cases on Sunday with a high test positivity rate of 12.3 percent.

