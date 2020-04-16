Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Kerala Man Carries Old, Ailing Father on Foot After Cops Make Them Ditch Auto Amid Lockdown

The old and ailing man belongs to Kollam's Kulathupuzha village. He was being taken back home from the Punalur Taluk Hospital after being discharged.

News18.com

Updated:April 16, 2020, 10:27 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
A screengrab of the video. (Credits:ANI)
A screengrab of the video. (Credits:ANI)

Kollam, Kerala: A heartbreaking video of a man carrying his 65-year-old ailing father in his arms amid the coronavirus lockdown has emerged in Kerala.

The man was allegedly forced to carry his father on foot for about 1 kilometer after police stopped the autorickshaw in which they were travelling, due to the ongoing country-wide lockdown, states a report by NDTV.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission registered a suo moto petition regarding the case.

The old and ailing man belongs to Kollam's Kulathupuzha village. He was being taken back home from the Punalur Taluk Hospital after being discharged.

However, the 65-year-old and his son and their family were stopped by the police, who did not heed to their requests for being allowed to travel. This was even after the man allegedly showed the police hospital documents citing his father's discharge.

Police personnel then made the family get down from the autorickshaw. The son had no other option but to carry his father in his arms as he travelled on foot to the Punalur city area.

On Wednesday, Kerala had 387 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease, with 167 active cases, 218 recoveries and 2 deaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently extended the coronavirus lockdown across the country till May 3.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    10,477

    +280*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,380

    +447*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,488

    +145*  

  • Total DEATHS

    414

    +22*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,438,309

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,083,607

    +1,235

  • Cured/Discharged

    510,322

     

  • Total DEATHS

    134,632

    +72
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres