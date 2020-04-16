Kerala Man Carries Old, Ailing Father on Foot After Cops Make Them Ditch Auto Amid Lockdown

Kollam, Kerala: A heartbreaking video of a man carrying his 65-year-old ailing father in his arms amid the coronavirus lockdown has emerged in Kerala.

The man was allegedly forced to carry his father on foot for about 1 kilometer after police stopped the autorickshaw in which they were travelling, due to the ongoing country-wide lockdown, states a report by NDTV.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission registered a suo moto petition regarding the case.

The old and ailing man belongs to Kollam's Kulathupuzha village. He was being taken back home from the Punalur Taluk Hospital after being discharged.

However, the 65-year-old and his son and their family were stopped by the police, who did not heed to their requests for being allowed to travel. This was even after the man allegedly showed the police hospital documents citing his father's discharge.

Police personnel then made the family get down from the autorickshaw. The son had no other option but to carry his father in his arms as he travelled on foot to the Punalur city area.

On Wednesday, Kerala had 387 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease, with 167 active cases, 218 recoveries and 2 deaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently extended the coronavirus lockdown across the country till May 3.

