»
1-min read

Kerala Man Dies After Empty Boeing 777 Being Towed at Kuwait Airport Runs Him Over

Anand Ramachandran (36) was standing close to the aircraft and inspecting the towing process when the mishap occurred.

PTI

Updated:May 8, 2019, 12:05 AM IST
This image is for representational purpose only.
Thiruvananthapuram: In a freak mishap, a Keralite working as a technical staff of Kuwait Airways was killed after he was caught under the wheels of an empty Boeing 777 while it was being towed at an airport there on Monday.

Anand Ramachandran (36) was standing close to the aircraft and inspecting the towing process when the mishap occurred, Biju Nair, his close relative, told PTI. His mortal remains would be brought here by 4 am on Wednesday, he said.

"All formalities are over and his mortal remains will reach Thiruvananthapuram by 4 AM tomorrow", he said. Confirming the incident, Kuwait Airways said on Twitter that the tragic accident occurred on Monday at 3.10 pm (local time) when the technical staff was engaged in towing the aircraft from the airport yard to Terminal 4.

There were no passengers and crew in the aircraft. Necessary investigations were being carried out on the matter by the official authorities concerned to determine the cause of the accident, it said expressing regret at the accident.

Anand has been working with Kuwait Airways since 2008-09 and leaves behind his father, brother, wife and a four-year-old daughter, family sources said. The funeral is expected to be held tomorrow at their ancestral house.
