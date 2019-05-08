English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala Man Dies After Empty Boeing 777 Being Towed at Kuwait Airport Runs Him Over
Anand Ramachandran (36) was standing close to the aircraft and inspecting the towing process when the mishap occurred.
This image is for representational purpose only.
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: In a freak mishap, a Keralite working as a technical staff of Kuwait Airways was killed after he was caught under the wheels of an empty Boeing 777 while it was being towed at an airport there on Monday.
Anand Ramachandran (36) was standing close to the aircraft and inspecting the towing process when the mishap occurred, Biju Nair, his close relative, told PTI. His mortal remains would be brought here by 4 am on Wednesday, he said.
"All formalities are over and his mortal remains will reach Thiruvananthapuram by 4 AM tomorrow", he said. Confirming the incident, Kuwait Airways said on Twitter that the tragic accident occurred on Monday at 3.10 pm (local time) when the technical staff was engaged in towing the aircraft from the airport yard to Terminal 4.
There were no passengers and crew in the aircraft. Necessary investigations were being carried out on the matter by the official authorities concerned to determine the cause of the accident, it said expressing regret at the accident.
Anand has been working with Kuwait Airways since 2008-09 and leaves behind his father, brother, wife and a four-year-old daughter, family sources said. The funeral is expected to be held tomorrow at their ancestral house.
Anand Ramachandran (36) was standing close to the aircraft and inspecting the towing process when the mishap occurred, Biju Nair, his close relative, told PTI. His mortal remains would be brought here by 4 am on Wednesday, he said.
"All formalities are over and his mortal remains will reach Thiruvananthapuram by 4 AM tomorrow", he said. Confirming the incident, Kuwait Airways said on Twitter that the tragic accident occurred on Monday at 3.10 pm (local time) when the technical staff was engaged in towing the aircraft from the airport yard to Terminal 4.
There were no passengers and crew in the aircraft. Necessary investigations were being carried out on the matter by the official authorities concerned to determine the cause of the accident, it said expressing regret at the accident.
Anand has been working with Kuwait Airways since 2008-09 and leaves behind his father, brother, wife and a four-year-old daughter, family sources said. The funeral is expected to be held tomorrow at their ancestral house.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Rather Than Over The Wicket, We Need to Go Round The Wicket to Qualify For Finals: Dhoni
- Jessica Chastain is Not Pleased With X-Men Co-star Sophie Turner's Dialogue on Game of Thrones
- Taapsee Pannu Says Varun Dhawan is the Biggest ‘Diva’ She has Worked With
- Bengaluru Driver Turns Bus into Mini-garden, Leaves Netizens Rooting For Him
- Erica Fernandes Spends Her Birthday with Kasautii Zindagii Kay Co-star Parth Samthaan in Mussoorie
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results