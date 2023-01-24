Kerala: Man Damages Idol in Thrissur Temple, Detained

A man, suspected to be mentally-challenged, entered into a small temple and damaged the idol in this district early on Tuesday, police said.

The shrine is located few meters away from the famed Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple at Kodungallur, police said.

The accused, identified as Ramachandran, a native of Parassala near Thiruvananthapuram, was taken into custody later, they said.

The man damaged the stone idol with an iron rod after trespassing into the temple compound at around 5.30 am.

Local people informed the police about the incident following which he was chased and nabbed. The accused will be produced before a magistrate soon, police added.

Hindu Aikya Vedi, a right wing outfit, observed hartal in the region in protest against the temple attack.

Read all the Latest India News here