Kerala Man Dies after Cop Throws Him in front of Moving Car Over Parking Row

A 32-year-old man was killed after being pushed in front of a moving car allegedly by a senior police officer at Neyyatinkara, the police said on Tuesday.Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) (Neyyatinkara) B Harikumar, who is on the run, has been suspended and a case registered against him under Section 302 of the IPC (murder), they said.The victim, Sanal, sustained severe injuries in the incident and died later at a hospital, officials said. Trouble broke out on Monday night after Harikumar asked Sanal to move his car which he had parked on the side of the road.A scuffle ensued during which the official pushed Sanal in front of a moving car, local residents told television channels.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in Kozhikode that the official has been suspended as the complaint was of a serious nature. An assistant superintendent of police (ASP) will probe the case, he said.Harikumar, who was not in uniform, had come to a house in the locality, locals said.A large number of people blocked the road where the incident occurred Monday night and demanded that the police official be immediately arrested.