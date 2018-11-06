GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Happy Diwali!
1-min read

Kerala Man Dies after Cop Throws Him in front of Moving Car Over Parking Row

The victim, Sanal, sustained severe injuries in the incident and died later at a hospital, police officials said.

PTI

Updated:November 6, 2018, 5:34 PM IST
Image used for representation
Thiruvananthapuram: A 32-year-old man was killed after being pushed in front of a moving car allegedly by a senior police officer at Neyyatinkara, the police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) (Neyyatinkara) B Harikumar, who is on the run, has been suspended and a case registered against him under Section 302 of the IPC (murder), they said.

The victim, Sanal, sustained severe injuries in the incident and died later at a hospital, officials said. Trouble broke out on Monday night after Harikumar asked Sanal to move his car which he had parked on the side of the road.

A scuffle ensued during which the official pushed Sanal in front of a moving car, local residents told television channels.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in Kozhikode that the official has been suspended as the complaint was of a serious nature. An assistant superintendent of police (ASP) will probe the case, he said.

Harikumar, who was not in uniform, had come to a house in the locality, locals said.

A large number of people blocked the road where the incident occurred Monday night and demanded that the police official be immediately arrested.
