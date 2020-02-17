Kerala Man Dies of Burn Injuries After Saving Wife from Fire at Home in UAE
Anil Ninan, who hails from Kerala, sustained 90 per cent burn injuries in the fire on Monday last week. His wife Neenu also suffered injuries in the incident, however, her condition is said to be stable.
Image for representation.
Dubai: A 32-year-old Indian man has died in the UAE after sustaining severe burn injuries in his bid to save his wife from a fire at their home in Abu Dhabi last week, according to a media report on Monday.
Anil Ninan, who hails from Kerala, sustained 90 per cent burn injuries in the fire on Monday last week, reported the Khaleej Times. His wife Neenu also suffered injuries in the incident, however, her condition is said to be stable.
"This is a difficult time for us. His wife Neenu is still recovering at the hospital. She is safe. But, all of us are shocked at his death," a close relative was quoted in the report.
It is suspected a short circuit caused the fire at Ninan's home.
"We do not know the exact details. But Neenu first caught fire while she was in the corridor. Anil, who was in the bedroom, ran to his wife and was trying to save her when the flames spread to him," Sojan Thomas, vicar of St Thomas Mar Thoma Church in Ras Al Khaimah, told the daily.
The couple, who has a four-year-old son, was rushed to the Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital in Umm al Quwain and was later shifted to Mafraq hospital in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday for critical care.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amidst Tata Cars Getting 5-Star Safety Ratings, Maruti Suzuki Announces to Skip Global NCAP Test
- Coronavirus Not Virus But an 'Avatar' to Punish Non-vegetarians: Hindu Mahasabha
- Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland Quits Instagram, Says 'Was Obsessed, It was Taking Over My Life'
- Australian 'Croc Wrangler' Joins Quest to Help Indonesian Crocodile with Tyre Around its Neck
- Rangoli Chandel Lashes Out at Alia, Ananya, Karan Post Kangana Ranaut's Snub at Filmfare