Kerala: Man Hacks Wife to Death During Argument Over Brushing Teeth

In a startling incident, a man murdered his wife after she opposed him kissing their two and half-year-old son without brushing his teeth.

According to police, the tragedy occurred on Tuesday at Mannarkkad Karakkurissy in the Palakkad district. As he woke up in the morning, 30-year-old Avinash tried to kiss his son. However, 28-year-old Deepika objected to this as the husband did not brush his teeth.

Soon, a war of words started between the couple and in a fit of rage, Avinash attacked Deepika with a machete in front of their son. She got serious injuries to her neck, legs and hands.

Hearing the screams, the neighbours rushed to the house at around 9.30 am. It was the neighbours who found Deepika lying in a pool of blood in the house with her son Ivin was seen crying and hugging her. The locals also saw Avinash standing next to Deepika holding a machete. Deepika was transferred to a hospital at Perinthalmanna some 40 km away. However, she succumbed to death soon after.

Deepika is a native of Coimbatore. Avinash was working in Bengaluru. The couple, who had been living in Bengaluru for years, moved to Mannarkkad two months ago. Avinash was handed over to the police by the locals. Now he is under police custody.

