Kerala Man Hammered 6-Yr-Old to Death as 'Revenge' for Separation from Wife. Here's How He Was Caught

A six-year-old boy died on Sunday in Kerala’s Idukki district after he was hit on the head with a hammer allegedly by his uncle following a family dispute, police said.

The uncle, named Mohammad Shan, barged into the boy’s house in the wee hours and began attacking everyone with the hammer. While the boy died on the spot, his mother and grandmother were seriously injured and are presently under treatment, the police said. Inquest proceedings were underway and the post-mortem report was awaited, the police said.

The incident occurred when everyone was asleep, they said. The boy’s 15-year-old sister managed to escape and raise an alarm. Soon, the neighbours rushed. On seeing them, the accused fled, the police said. The next day, police nabbed Shan with the help of mobile tower location.

Police sources said Shan and his wife have been living separately. He had harboured a feeling that the family he attacked were behind their separation.

After the incident, Vellathooval police reached the spot and launched a search for Shan. His phone was switched off during most of the day but the police tracked him down after identifying his mobile tower location when he switched it on for a brief while.

In July this year, the police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping and brutally murdering a six-year-old girl at Vandipperiyar near Kumily in Idukki district of Kerala. The accused is the neighbour of the victim and an active social worker. The girl’s body was found hanging in a room at her parents’ quarters in Churakkulam Estate on June 30.

The police said that the autopsy and the medical examination of the body verified that the child was raped before she was strangulated to death. “The accused had raped the child several times before she was found hanging inside the estate lane house,” said the police.

