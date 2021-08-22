CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kerala Man Harasses 13-year-old Girl; Gets Assaulted by 7 Boys

A Kerala man was assaulted by a group of high school boys for sexually harassing a 13-year-old girl. (Representational Image: PTI)

Police said the girl had told her father about the messages but when her brother and his friends came to know about the incident, they attacked Faris.

Police on Sunday said they have registered a case against seven minors for allegedly assaulting a man for harassing the sister of one of them. Salmanul Faris (23) was assaulted by the seven youngsters, all higher secondary school students, on August 17, said the police.

“The matter came into light when the minors posted the video of their assault in the social media. As per our preliminary investigation, the victim has been sending messages to the 13-year-old sister of one of the assailants," they told PTI. Police said the girl had told her father about the messages but when her brother and his friends came to know about the incident, they attacked Faris.

“Since all the assailants are minors, we have summoned them along with their parents. We will submit a report as per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act," the police said.

first published:August 22, 2021, 19:17 IST