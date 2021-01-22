Kerala Man Held for Locking Elderly Parents in Room Without Food for Weeks, Father Dies of Starvation

A man was on Thursday arrested by Kerala police for allegedly keeping his elderly parents locked in a room for weeks at their residence at Asambani in Mundakayam panchayat. The accused identified as Reji, who did odd jobs for a living, also did not provide proper food and medical aid to his frail parents.

Reji’s father Podiyan (80) died due to acute starvation on Tuesday, while his mother Ammini (76), who was found in a decrepit condition by some local health workers, is currently undergoing treatment at the Kottayam Medical College hospital and her condition is said to be stable.

As per local media reports, preliminary findings of Podiyan's post-mortem examination suggested that he died due to malnutrition.

The accused has been booked with Section 304A of the IPC (causing death by negligence) and 4(1) read with 24 of Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, The Indian Express quoted an officer at the Mundakayam police station as saying. The officer further said that the accused will be produced before the local magistrate on Friday.

However, it was yet not clear why Reji tortured his elderly parents.

According to neighbours, the elderly couple was badly treated by Reji, who is an alcoholic. When they attempted to help them, Reji, who lived with his wife in an adjoining room in the house, would stops them.