»
1-min read

Kerala Man Hits Son With Spade Handle for Failing to Score ‘A Plus’, Arrested

The boy had scored ‘A plus’ in 6 of the 10 subjects, while his father was expecting the top score in all subjects, police said.

PTI

Updated:May 8, 2019, 8:24 AM IST
Kerala Man Hits Son With Spade Handle for Failing to Score 'A Plus', Arrested
Image for representation only.
Thiruvananthapuram: A man who allegedly hit his son with the wooden handle of a spade, angered over the boy failing to get 'A plus' in all subjects in the recently held SSLC examination, was arrested Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place Monday evening, hours after the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination results were declared.

Police said a case was registered against the 43-year-old Sabu, a casual labourer hailing from nearby Kilimanoor on the complaint of his wife and son. The mother and son came to the police station and lodged the complaint, saying that he was hit on the leg, police said.

Sabu was produced before a local court and remanded to 14 days judicial custody. The boy had scored ‘A plus’ in 6 of the 10 subjects, while his father was expecting the top score in all subjects, police said.

