Kerala Man Held for Drowning Nephew in the Flood, Police Begin Mission Impossible to Fish Out Body
Muhammed was suspected to have kidnapped his brother's son Muhammed Shaheen, a Class 4 student, to extort money from the parents.
Malappuram: A man was arrested in Malappuram on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping and throwing his nine-year old nephew into the swollen Kadalundi river two weeks ago, police said.
When the news of Shaheen, who went missing from Melattoor since August 13, was shared on social media, Muhammed threw the boy into the river, they said, adding that the search for the boy's body was underway.
Police detained Muhammed after CCTV footage showed him taking the boy on a motorcycle.
On interrogation, Muhammmed confessed that he threw the boy into the river to kill him and he was arrested under various sections of IPC including 302 (murder) and 364 (kidnapping in order to murder) and the Juvenile Justice Act, police added.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
