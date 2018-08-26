GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kerala Man Held for Drowning Nephew in the Flood, Police Begin Mission Impossible to Fish Out Body

Muhammed was suspected to have kidnapped his brother's son Muhammed Shaheen, a Class 4 student, to extort money from the parents.

PTI

Updated:August 26, 2018, 8:16 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kerala Man Held for Drowning Nephew in the Flood, Police Begin Mission Impossible to Fish Out Body
Image for representational purpose.
Loading...
Malappuram: A man was arrested in Malappuram on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping and throwing his nine-year old nephew into the swollen Kadalundi river two weeks ago, police said.

Muhammed was suspected to have kidnapped his brother's son Muhammed Shaheen, a Class 4 student, to extort money from the parents.

When the news of Shaheen, who went missing from Melattoor since August 13, was shared on social media, Muhammed threw the boy into the river, they said, adding that the search for the boy's body was underway.

Police detained Muhammed after CCTV footage showed him taking the boy on a motorcycle.

On interrogation, Muhammmed confessed that he threw the boy into the river to kill him and he was arrested under various sections of IPC including 302 (murder) and 364 (kidnapping in order to murder) and the Juvenile Justice Act, police added.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...