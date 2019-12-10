Inspired by Drishyam Plot, Kerala Man Killed Wife to Live With Girlfriend He Met at School Reunion

Thiruvananthapuram: A Kerala man has admitted to killing his wife and burying her body to live with his girlfriend after being inspired by the plot of a Malayalam crime thriller, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Premkumar strangled his wife Vidya to death with the help of his lover Sunitha on September 22 while the couple was staying at a villa in Thiruvananthapuram. The two accused then disposed of Vidya’s body at an isolated area near the national highway near Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, the cops said.

To mislead the police, Premkumar had after murdering his wife immediately filed a missing complaint, the cops said. He also threw her mobile phone in the dustbin of a long-distance train to Bihar. So when the police tried to ascertain her whereabouts, the mobile phone pinged off a location of a tower in Bihar.

But during investigation, it was found that Premkumar and Vidya had a troubled marriage and he had an extramarital affair with Sunitha, whom he had met at a school reunion a few months ago.

“Both Premkumar and Sunitha stayed together in Tirunelveli for two months (after the murder). Once the interrogation started, they confessed to have committed the crime. The local police in Tirunelveli also found an unidentified corpse of a woman on September 22, the same day that Premkumar had filed a missing complaint with the police,” ACP R Viswanath said.

Cops said Premkumar has admitted that he drew inspiration from the Malayalam movie 'Drishyam'.

The officer said that Sunitha, a nursing superintendent at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram district, was directly involved in the crime. “She confirmed that she helped Premkumar dispose-off the body. Premkumar and Sunitha wanted to live together and that is the prime motive behind the crime," he added.

