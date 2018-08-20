Kerala Man Sacked by Gulf Firm for Insensitive Remarks on Flood Victims

A Kerala man was sacked by a Gulf-based company over his insensitive remarks on social media regarding the Kerala floods.Rahul Cheru Palayattu worked as a cashier at the Oman branch of Lulu Group International. He was dismissed after he made fun of the sanitation requirements of flood victims on Facebook, news agency ANI reported quoting Khaleej Times."This is to inform that we have terminated your service with immediate effect because of your highly insensitive and derogatory comments on social media with regard to current flood situation in Kerala, India," reads Palayattu’s termination letter.Palayattu has apologised for his comments in a Facebook video and claimed that he was in an inebriated state. "I am really sorry for what I did. I was in an inebriated state when I posted that message. At that time I did not know what I did was a grave mistake."In a statement, Chief Communications Officer (CCO) of Lulu group V Nandakumar said, "We took immediate steps to terminate his services and send out a very loud and clear message to the society about our stance in such issues. We as an organization have always stood for humanitarian values and highest ethical practices."Monsoon rains that have battered Kerala claimed 13 more lives on Sunday raising the total death toll to 370.The floods are said to be the worst calamity the state has witnessed in a century. The rains and floods have claimed 210 lives since August 8 and nearly 400 since May 29. With several rivers in spate, around 80 dams had to be opened resulting in flooding and heavy loss of life and property.