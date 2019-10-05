Kerala Man Tries to Smuggle 1 Kg Gold under Wig, Caught at Kochi Airport
Noushad, a native of Malappuram, arrived at Kochi international airport from Sharjah on Friday and was held by Customs Air Intelligence officials and recovered over 1 kg from the accused.
Noushad nabbed by customs officials at Kochi airport
Kochi: In a bizarre incident, a Kerala youth was arrested by the customs department while trying to smuggle in over 1 kg gold concealing under his wig.
Noushad, a native of Malappuram, arrived at Kochi international airport from Sharjah on Friday. The Customs Air Intelligence officials who inspected him after suspicion recovered over 1 kg from his possession, The Hindu reported.
Interestingly, Noushad was hiding the gold compound under his wig. He shaved a major portion of his head to make room for the gold. The accused, as per reports, wrapped the gold in a black cover and worn a spiked wig over it to make it look real. The Customs has now launched a detailed probe into the incident.
In July this year, the story of a man trying to smuggle cocaine worth Rs 24 lakh under his wig at Barcelona airport had gone viral.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Travis Scott Denies Cheating on Kylie Jenner, Calls Such Reports 'False Stories'
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 5 Written Updates: Girls Take Revenge on Boys by Nominating Them
- Shepherd Lip-syncing 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Song Brings Cheer on Internet
- 'Queer Eye' Fans are Mourning the Demise of Bruley, the French Bulldog
- GoPro Hero 8 Black And GoPro Max Action Cameras Are All About Versatility