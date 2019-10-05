Take the pledge to vote

Kerala Man Tries to Smuggle 1 Kg Gold under Wig, Caught at Kochi Airport

Noushad, a native of Malappuram, arrived at Kochi international airport from Sharjah on Friday and was held by Customs Air Intelligence officials and recovered over 1 kg from the accused.

October 5, 2019
Kochi: In a bizarre incident, a Kerala youth was arrested by the customs department while trying to smuggle in over 1 kg gold concealing under his wig.

Noushad, a native of Malappuram, arrived at Kochi international airport from Sharjah on Friday. The Customs Air Intelligence officials who inspected him after suspicion recovered over 1 kg from his possession, The Hindu reported.

Interestingly, Noushad was hiding the gold compound under his wig. He shaved a major portion of his head to make room for the gold. The accused, as per reports, wrapped the gold in a black cover and worn a spiked wig over it to make it look real. The Customs has now launched a detailed probe into the incident.

In July this year, the story of a man trying to smuggle cocaine worth Rs 24 lakh under his wig at Barcelona airport had gone viral.

