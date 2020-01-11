Maradu Flats Etched in Memory as Explosion Turns 2 Posh Towers into Dust, Rest to be Razed Tomorrow

Kochi/New Delhi: The demolition of four illegal water front apartment complexes in Maradu began on Saturday morning with two building being turned into dust by 11:30am.

Officials said that two high rises would be demolished by Saturday morning and the rest on Sunday, complying with the orders of the Apex Court which held the structures to be illegal as they had been built in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

Evacuation of people residing in the 200 meter radius is completed and traffic has been regulated through the roads around the structures, they said.

The prohibitory order declared by the Ernakulam District Collector using his authority as District Magistrate came into force at 8am in the evacuation zone of the two residential complexes — H2O Holyfaith and Alfa Serene — being demolished at Maradu municipality, the officials said.

The complexes housing a total of 343 flats would be brought down using the implosion method and the companies engaged for it have completed the filling of explosives in the structures on Wednesday. They have said the demolition would be carried out safely without causing any damage to buildings in the neighbourhood.

Before razing the buildings, police carried out house-to-house search to ensure 100 per cent evacuation of people residing in the zone. People could be seen gathered outside the evacuation zone to witness the implosion.

Residents in the evacuation zone were directed to switch off electricity and all appliances before leaving their homes. People may return to their homes once police removes barricades from the roads leading to evacuation zone.

A total of 343 waterfront flats were built in the complexes, violating the Coastal Regulation Zone norms. The Supreme Court had in September 2019 directed demolition of the apartment complexes within 138 days, a time line given by the Kerala government.

On May 8 last year, the apex court had directed that these buildings be removed within a month as they were constructed in a notified CRZ, which was part of the tidally-influenced water body in Kerala.

The court had passed the order after taking note of a report of a three-member committee, which said when the buildings were built, the area was already notified as a CRZ and construction was prohibited.

Though the residents staged protests for several days refusing to vacate, later they relented. The court has ordered an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the owners of the flats.

(With PTI inputs)

