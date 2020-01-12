The Saga of Illegal Towers That Began 13 Years Ago Ends as Four Lakeside Flats Get Wiped Off Maradu's Map

Kochi: As the 17-storey Golden Kayaloram in Kochi came down on Sunday, the four luxurious waterfront high rises were wiped off Maradu's map.

The 55-meter high 'Golden Kayaloram', the smallest among the four buildings constructed violating the Coastal Regulation Zone norms, was demolished at around 2.30 pm. The Jain Coral Cove, also 55-metre high, was also demolished this morning. On Saturday, two complexes — H2O Holy Faith and the twin towers of Alfa Serene — were razed down.

All of these buildings were issued demolition orders in September 2019 after a three-member committee appointed by the Supreme Court found them to be constructed in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

#WATCH Maradu flats demolition: Golden Kayalorum apartment demolished through a controlled implosion. All 4 illegal apartment towers have now been demolished. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/TBvHBjuIZR — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2020

Golden Kayaloram, among the oldest of the four Maradu buildings, consisted of 40 apartment units, out of which 37 houses had been occupied by families. The Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering, which also demolished H2O Holy Faith and Jain Coral Cove buildings, imploded the tower in a controlled manner, using 14.8 kg of explosives.

According to a local report, the demolition of the building was carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 21 lakh.

During the time of demolition, the school remained closed and all residents living within a 200-metre radius were evacuated by the police, while Section 144 was imposed in the area. A report said that the Anganwadi may also remain closed in the subsequent months, and will be opened after the dust and debris from the building demolition settles down.

The suspense over the flats survival began 13 years ago when Maradu panchayat issued show cause notices to five builders, including H2O Holy Faith, Alfa Serene, Golden Kayaloram and Jain Coral Cove, for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone norms, Floor Area Ration and other building rules. One builder chose not to construct the apartment after the notice.

The tussle between the builders and the local body continued from one court to the another, before finally reaching the Supreme Court that ordered demolition of the flats.

