A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at the institutions of the Church of South India (CSI) over corruption allegations at its Karakonam medical college, Bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam of CSI diocese was stopped from flying to the UK on Tuesday.

Emigration officials at the Thiruvananthapuram airport stopped him as per the directions of the ED, Mathrubhumi reported.

The federal agency questioned him and also asked him to appear for a detailed interrogation at the ED headquarters on Wednesday.

The Enforcement Directorate raided the headquarters of the CSI South Kerala diocese which houses the office of Bishop, A Dharmaraj Rasalam

The raids were conducted in connection with a case registered for allegedly collecting huge amounts of money from students, promising them a medical seat at the Dr Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College in Karakonam, which is run by the church, PTI reported.

