GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kerala MLA and IUML Leader PB Abdul Razak Dies of Heart Attack

Razak was admitted to the hospital three days ago and was undergoing treatment for heart-related ailments.

PTI

Updated:October 20, 2018, 10:56 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kerala MLA and IUML Leader PB Abdul Razak Dies of Heart Attack
The IUML leader represented Manjeshwaram constituency in the district in the state assembly. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Kasargod: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA, P B Abdul Razak died of heart attack Saturday at a private hospital here.
He was 63.

Razak, who was admitted to the hospital three days ago died in the early hours of Friday, family sources said. He was undergoing treatment for heart-related ailments.

Razak is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son. The IUML leader represented Manjeshwaram constituency in the district in the state assembly. He was an MLA since 2011.

Razak, the party's national executive member, started his political stint as an active worker of IUML in 1967.

Meanwhile, expressing sorrow at the demise of Razak, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the IUML leader always stood for the development of his constituency and Kasargod district.

IUML is a partner in the Congress-led UDF Opposition in the state.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...