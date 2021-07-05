Kerala MLA Faces Public Flak for Shouting at Child Who Called Him 6 Times Seeking Help

An MLA from Kerala’s Kollam, M Mukesh, has sparked a controversy after he was heard screaming at child in a leaked audio for calling him for help instead of reaching out to the legislator of Palakkad, boy’s district.

The child, who said he is studying in class 10, repeatedly dialed the Kollam MLA for what he claimed “some help”. The CPI(M) MLA snapped over the call and shouted at the child.

The audio has angered people who didn’t welcome the legislator’s behavior towards the boy.

Mukesh claimed that the child, who said that he got the MLA’s number from a friend, called him six times when he was attending an “important meeting”.

“Your friend should be slapped,” Mukesh can be heard saying in the audio that has now gone viral and faced was widespread criticism.

Mukesh further alleged that these calls are “conspiracies” against him. He had released a video on social media stating that since the time he was re-elected, he has been receiving prank calls or for “frivolous” reasons.

“There was non-stop calls even for reasons like delay of train,” he said.

Alleging a conspiracy behind such repeated phone calls, Mukesh asked why the clip was recorded and circulated if there was no ulterior motives.

