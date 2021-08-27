Kerala MLA & Former Minister MK Muneer Receives Death Threat After Facebook Post against Taliban

Senior Muslim League MLA and former Kerala minister M K Muneer received an anonymous threat letter for posting a message on social media against the brutality allegedly committed by the Taliban against the people of Afghanistan.

The letter says that if he doesn’t withdraw the post he will meet the same fate as that of Joseph Sir (A teacher whose palm was chopped off by PFI activists)

Muneer said that he would stick to his stand against Taliban. On August 17 Muneer had put a Facebook post criticizing the militant organisation.

The FB post read, “The Taliban has a regressive political ideology of discrimination, extremist fundamentalism and discrimination that does not respect human rights. All Such extreme anti-human and anti-women politics kept forward in the name of caste,religion , all such ideologies are dangerous and a hindrance to the free life of people. At any level of faith Taliban is inhumane and needs to be opposed."

M K Muneer said, “I received an anonymous letter threatening me. The letter demands that i should withdraw my face post against Taliban within 24 hrs. Failing to which, they threaten that I would face the same fate of Joseph sir (his hand was chopped off by PFI activists over a question paper issue). ‘You and your family would suffer. You donot have any right to speak about women, if so you can do that at home. We will decide how woman should live’. This is basic content of the letter."

Muneer has filed a complaint with the CM and DGP in this regard.

" As far as I’m concerned, I strongly stands by my position towards Taliban. I will not withdraw that. If I have to change this stand then it means I am no longer there. It’s better off for me to face the atrocities of these people. Our party had already taken a stand against all extremist organisations like Taliban right from the time of Sayyed Muhammad Ali Sihab Thangal. We have never changed that position. This is also the stand of Muslim League," he added.

The Indian Union Muslim League leader had come under severe online attack for the anti-Taliban post last week.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here