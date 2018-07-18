English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kerala MLA PC George Breaks Barrier After Being Asked to Pay Toll
P C George was on his way to Kochi from Thrissur when his luxury car was stopped at the toll plaza at Paliyekkara last night by the toll booth, manned mostly by workers from other states.
(Image: @pcgeorgeofficialpage)
Thrissur(Kerala): Angered over being asked to pay a road toll, a Kerala MLA allegedly broke the stop barrier put up at a toll plaza, police said on Wednesday.
P C George was on his way to Kochi from Thrissur when his luxury car was stopped at the toll plaza at Paliyekkara last night by the toll booth, manned mostly by workers from other states.
A CCTV video footage at the plaza purportedly shows the MLA getting out of the car and damaging the barrier, along with his aides.
According to George, his car was not allowed to pass despite having the 'MLA' board.
George, a seven-time legislator, has always courted controversies.
In February 2017, the Poonjar MLA had allegedly slapped a canteen boy at the MLA's hostel for delivering food late.
He had also waved pistol at some estate workers for allegedly shouting slogans against him in connection with a land dispute on June 29 last year.
George is presently founder leader of Kerala Janapakasham party.
Pudukkad police said the toll plaza employees had informed that there was some delay in allowing the MLA's vehicle to pass, following which he along with his aides broke the stop barrier.
No case has been registered since the toll booth officials have said they have no complaint, police said.
Also Watch
P C George was on his way to Kochi from Thrissur when his luxury car was stopped at the toll plaza at Paliyekkara last night by the toll booth, manned mostly by workers from other states.
A CCTV video footage at the plaza purportedly shows the MLA getting out of the car and damaging the barrier, along with his aides.
According to George, his car was not allowed to pass despite having the 'MLA' board.
George, a seven-time legislator, has always courted controversies.
#WATCH: Kerala Independent MLA PC George create ruckus at toll plaza in Thrissur, over payment of toll fee, and vandalises the barricade. A complaint has been filed. (Source: CCTV footage) (17.07.2018) pic.twitter.com/gNY2UWCvSb— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2018
In February 2017, the Poonjar MLA had allegedly slapped a canteen boy at the MLA's hostel for delivering food late.
He had also waved pistol at some estate workers for allegedly shouting slogans against him in connection with a land dispute on June 29 last year.
George is presently founder leader of Kerala Janapakasham party.
Pudukkad police said the toll plaza employees had informed that there was some delay in allowing the MLA's vehicle to pass, following which he along with his aides broke the stop barrier.
No case has been registered since the toll booth officials have said they have no complaint, police said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Monday 16 July , 2018
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Monday 16 July , 2018 'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Beating Rafael Nadal Proved That I Could Do It, Says Novak Djokovic
- BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Live India Launch: Prices, Specs, Features and More
- Angad Bedi's Ex Norah Fatehi's Reaction to His Marriage With Neha Dhupia Will Completely Shock You
- Neeraj Chopra Strikes Gold at French Meet
- Priyanka Chopra's Mother Responds to Reports of Actress' Wedding With Nick Jonas And She Didn't Deny