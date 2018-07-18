Kerala MLA PC George Breaks Barrier After Being Asked to Pay Toll

#WATCH: Kerala Independent MLA PC George create ruckus at toll plaza in Thrissur, over payment of toll fee, and vandalises the barricade. A complaint has been filed. (Source: CCTV footage) (17.07.2018) pic.twitter.com/gNY2UWCvSb — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2018

Angered over being asked to pay a road toll, a Kerala MLA allegedly broke the stop barrier put up at a toll plaza, police said on Wednesday.P C George was on his way to Kochi from Thrissur when his luxury car was stopped at the toll plaza at Paliyekkara last night by the toll booth, manned mostly by workers from other states.A CCTV video footage at the plaza purportedly shows the MLA getting out of the car and damaging the barrier, along with his aides.According to George, his car was not allowed to pass despite having the 'MLA' board.George, a seven-time legislator, has always courted controversies.In February 2017, the Poonjar MLA had allegedly slapped a canteen boy at the MLA's hostel for delivering food late.He had also waved pistol at some estate workers for allegedly shouting slogans against him in connection with a land dispute on June 29 last year.George is presently founder leader of Kerala Janapakasham party.Pudukkad police said the toll plaza employees had informed that there was some delay in allowing the MLA's vehicle to pass, following which he along with his aides broke the stop barrier.No case has been registered since the toll booth officials have said they have no complaint, police said.