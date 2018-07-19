Kerala MLA's Eco-friendly Card for Daughter's Reception Goes Viral

A Kerala legislator has won praise for designing a unique invitation for his daughter’s wedding reception.Tanur MLA V Abdurahiman wanted to send an eco-friendly message to his guests and hence got the invite printed on handmade paper.But that’s not all.The legislator also embedded a mix of flower and herb seeds in the card. After reading the invitation, the guests can bury it in the soil, moisten it and then wait for the seeds will grow.The eco-friendly invitation card.Abdurahiman said he came up with the idea as he did not want to burden the environment further. “We give invitation cards with love but normally, they go to waste as people either burn them or dump them after reading. This is a happy occasion for my daughter and we wanted it to be memorable,” he said.The MLA said it was his friend from Bengaluru who suggested the idea and his daughter Rizwana Sherin was more than keen to implement it. The reception is on July 22 and the invite has instructions on the planting process.