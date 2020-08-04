Kerala Monsoon Bumper 2020 BR 74 Lottery Result Declared: This Ticket Number Wins First Prize of Rs 5 Crore

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the result of Kerala Monsoon Bumper BR 74 lottery. The first prize of Rs 5 crore has gone to ticket number MD 240331. Ticket numbers MA-191059, MB-250222, MC-170435 and MD-343594 have won the second prize worth Rs 10 lakh.

The third prize of Rs 2 lakh has been awarded to eight people - MA-283247, MB-170464 , MC-103419, MD-316317, MA-115162, MB-199273, MC-281551 and MD-249113.

The consolation prize of Rs 1 lakh has been won by ticket numbers MA-240331, MB-240331 and MC-240331.

Those who want to check results for other prizes can do so by visiting the official website of Kerala lotteries at keralalotteryresult.net.

The price of a single ticket of Kerala Monsoon Bumper BR 74 lottery was Rs 200.

Those who have won prizes should note that if their winning amount is less than Rs 5,000, they can claim money from any lottery shop in the state by just furnishing the ticket.

However, if the amount is more than 5,000, in that case winners will have to provide their ticket and an ID proof to a bank or government lottery office to get money.

The Kerala lottery department has reduced the number of weekly draws to three. Last week, it announced the result for Sthree Sakthi, Karunya Plus and Karunya lotteries.

Earlier, it held seven weekly lotteries. The department also conducts four bumper lotteries and two seasonal jackpots. The four bumper lotteries are held on Christmas, Onam, Vishu, and Pooja/Dussehra, while the two seasonal jackpots take place in monsoon and summer.