Kerala: More People ‘Contracting Covid at Home’, Min Veena George Says State Doing Highest Number of Tests

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday told exclusively to CNN-News18 that the state has the highest number of people, who are vulnerable to contracting coronavirus. “The ICMR seroprevalence survey shows that more than 50 percent of the Kerala population is still unaffected. That means we have the highest number of susceptible people in the country. We are doing maximum tests, (our) test per million is the highest in the country. We are also tracing, testing and reporting every case,” she said over the phone.

She also said that percentage of patients getting infection from home is rising. She said that as per a study conducted by the state health department, 35% of the patients are getting infected from home. “The situation is such that if one person from a house contracts the virus then everyone else gets infected," she added. The Minister has appealed to the public to remain in home quarantine only if there is sufficient facility at home.

Talking about the ICMR’s sero survey — which stated that Kerala has 42.7 percent of seropositivity — the health minister further said the results of the survey showed that more than 50 percent of the population is still unaffected, indicating Kerala’s successful protective mechanism. “We have covered more than 68 percent of the total population with the first dose,” she added.

Stressing on the steps taken by the state government to contain the virus, George said, “The second wave started in Kerala by middle of April, almost after one month it started in other parts of the country. We always tried to keep the number of Covid cases below the medical capacity threshold.”

