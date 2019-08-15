Kerala Mosque Opens Prayer Hall for Autopsy of Landslide Victims
The management of the Salafi Juma Masjid at Pothukal near Nilambur in Malappuram district threw its doors open for the autopsy of the decomposed bodies of the landslide victims cutting across religions.
Kerala Mosque Opens doorsl for Autopsy of Landslide Victims(image-Facebook/Sen Mathew)
Malappuram: Showcasing a rare model of humanism, a mosque in north Kerala has offered its prayer hall to perform autopsy of the people who were killed in a massive landslide at a nearby village last week.
The management of the Salafi Juma Masjid at Pothukal near Nilambur in Malappuram district threw its doors open for the autopsy of the decomposed bodies of the landslide victims cutting across religions.
The mosque is located few kilometres away from Kavalappara, a remote hamlet in the district where a large number of people and children were killed following the landslide last Thursday. Search operations are still on to trace the bodies of the people, who have gone missing and are feared to have been buried alive.
The remoteness of the place and practical difficulties in shifting the decomposed bodies to the nearest hospital, which is at least 45 km away, have forced the authorities to look for a temporary facility for post-mortem.
When the police and authorities approached the mosque management with the request, they wholeheartedly offered a portion of their prayer hall and other facilities for performing the autopsy. Thus, the prayer hall is now working as a makeshift autopsy centre and study tables there are used for post-mortem, health authorities said.
The bodies of nearly 30 people, recovered after days of searches, were brought at the mosque for autopsy till Wednesday, they said.
The noble gesture came to light after Parameswaran, a staff in the government medical college, Manjeri, posted a video of the prayer hall and the makeshift autopsy facility on social media. He said it was one of the finest examples of communal harmony prevailing in the state.
While delivering the Independence Day speech in Thiruvananthapuram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday lavished praised on the mosque management, saying it was a great model of communal harmony and secularism the state can proudly present before the country.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- YouTube Star Lilly Singh No More Superwoman, 'Drops Cape to Rest' in Instagram Post
- Mia Khalifa Reveals That She Only Made a Total of Rs 8.5 Lakhs in the Adult Film Industry
- PM Modi Says Regular Engine-Powered and Electric Vehicles Can Grow Together in India, Auto Industry Responds
- PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update: Fresh User Interface, Zombies Infection Mode, and More
- Reliance Jio’s First Day First Show is Worrying Multiplexes: Numbers Tell Their Own Story