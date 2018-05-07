Kerala Mosque Wins Hearts by Hosting Parents While 1,200 Students Write NEET

A mosque management in Kerala is winning hearts all over for its decision to host parents who accompanied students, several from Tamil Nadu, to exam centres for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).Management of Vadi Hira Masjid at Aluva near Kochi decided to open its doors to parents, including women, and made the necessary arrangements for them to get rest while their children wrote the exam.Close to 1,200 students had come to Aluva to give the medical entrance examination. The students were allotted centres in nearby Thottumukham Sivagiri School and Chalakkal Amal Public School.Talking about the reception for parents that was arranged by the mosque management, Abdul Raoof Bin Rahim, a social activist said, “Vadi Hira Masjid arranged accommodation for hundreds of parents who accompanied their children for the NEET exam.”Last year too, the mosque management had offered shelter and food and water to parents, but arrangement were made only after they saw the troubled parents near their gates.“Unlike last year, we were all prepared to receive the people who come for the entrance exam,” Raoof wrote on Facebook.“Apart from the mosque we could also accommodate people at nearby houses and shops as well,” he said, adding youth from the villages of Malayam Kadu, Keeran Kunnu and Ajantha actively took part to help out.CBSE conducted NEET examination on Sunday for more than 1.3 million students across the country. Only students from Tamil Nadu were allotted centres in different states. While most were made to write the exam in Kerala, some were given centres in Rajasthan and Sikkim too.A 46-year-old man from Tamil Nadu, who accompanied his son to Kerala for NEET exam had died of a heart attack on Sunday.